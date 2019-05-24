The French government sees selling all or part of its current 50.6% stake in Paris airports—estimated to be worth around €9 billion ($10 billion)—as a silver bullet to help reduce public debt and fund innovation in key technologies. But many politicians oppose the move, arguing Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) and Paris Orly airports should remain under state control as strategic assets. A controversial deal in 2005 in which French toll roads were privatized also weighs ...