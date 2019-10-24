The sale of the London Gatwick Airport slot portfolio previously held by UK leisure carrier Thomas Cook is progressing following the selection of preferred bidders.

Thomas Cook Airlines entered compulsory liquidation Sept. 23 after last-ditch talks to save the business failed. The airline was immediately grounded, stranding holiday travelers and triggering the UK’s largest peacetime repatriation effort.

Thomas Cook’s Gatwick portfolio averaged around 15 daily slot pairs in summer and nine daily pairs in winter. As Gatwick is highly constrained, slots at the airport are highly sought-after.

ATW understands the administrators invited bidders to voice their initial interest by Oct. 14, with an offer deadline of Oct. 16. Final talks are now underway with those that made the shortlist.

Responding to a query from ATW, a UK government insolvency division spokesman said: “In a liquidation, we as a rule do not release details about how the sale of assets are progressing, as these are commercially sensitive negotiations between the official receiver and interested parties.”

As Thomas Cook was a leisure and charter operator, the slots are highly seasonal and timed at irregular hours, on various days of the week, which makes them less attractive to would-be buyers.

The airlines able to make best use of the slots would be existing Gatwick operators with large portfolios, enabling them to streamline and grow their flight schedules from the airport.

While the preferred bidders have not been identified, British Airways, UK LCC easyJet and Scandinavian LCC Norwegian Air Shuttle are the top three operators at Gatwick. However, Norwegian is currently consolidating its operations and is unlikely to be in buying mode.

ATW also understands that some of Thomas Cook’s summer slots at Gatwick have been returned to the pool for reallocation, because they were underutilized under the 80-20 utilization rule.

The sale process follows the legal precedent set by the administrators of insolvent UK leisure carrier Monarch Airlines. In late 2017, the UK Court of Appeal ruled that Monarch’s slots could be used to generate funds to pay off creditors, even though the airline had ceased to operate.

According to a recent analysis performed by consultancy firm ICF, over the past 12 months Thomas Cook accounted for 4% of seats at Gatwick.

“Looking at the routes that Thomas Cook Airlines flies, the airlines with the biggest overlap (and hence stand to win initially from less competition) are [UK leisure carrier] Jet2, [German tour operator] TUI and easyJet,” ICF said.

Thomas Cook was the UK’s seventh largest carrier with over 8 million passengers per year, representing around 3% of total UK demand.

Victoria Moores, victoria.moores@informa.com