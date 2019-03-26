Belavia Belarusian Airlines will resume flights between Minsk and Moscow Sheremetyevo International Airport beginning April 22 with twice-daily Embraer E195 service.

With that route, Belavia now serves three of Moscow’s four airports, with nearly 10X-daily service to the Russian capital, the airline said. The carrier also operates from Minsk to Moscow Domodedovo International Airport, and to Zhukovsky International Airport near Moscow.

The Minsk-Sheremetyevo service will increase transfer opportunities for passengers traveling via Moscow to other destinations in Russia or internationally, Belavia general director Anatoly Gusarov said.

The airline had previously operated Minsk-Sheremetyevo service, but it ceased the route in January 2012 as a part of its business rationalization.

Last year, the Minsk-based carrier announced a codeshare agreement with Russia’s Ural Airlines, with the partners connecting networks at Moscow Domodedovo and St. Petersburg Pulkovo airports.

