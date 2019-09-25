Beijing Daxing International Airport (PKX) opened on Sept. 25, initially adding more than 40% to the air-passenger capacity of China’s national capital and second-largest city. China Southern Airlines, one of the two anchor carriers at the airport, operated its first flight, to Guangzhou. This was followed by a flight to Chengdu by Air China and one to Shanghai by China Eastern Airlines, the other anchor operator at Daxing. Capital Airlines, China United Airlines, Hebei Airlines and ...