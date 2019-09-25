Beijing Daxing International Airport (PKX) opened on Sept. 25, initially adding more than 40% to the air-passenger capacity of China’s national capital and second-largest city. China Southern Airlines, one of the two anchor carriers at the airport, operated its first flight, to Guangzhou. This was followed by a flight to Chengdu by Air China and one to Shanghai by China Eastern Airlines, the other anchor operator at Daxing. Capital Airlines, China United Airlines, Hebei Airlines and ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Beijing Daxing airport opens, adds over 40% capacity" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.