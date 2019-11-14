Lufthansa subsidiary Austrian Airlines plans to adjust its US network from summer 2020, by adding 4X-weekly Vienna-Boston Logan International (Massachusetts) Boeing 767-300ER services from the end of March. The Star Alliance member will increase frequencies to 6X-weekly from mid-April.

Austrian Airlines CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech had told ATW previously that the intercontinental business is well developed, with passenger volume up by 7% during the first nine months of the year, “but it is not very profitable. Miami will be dropped from the network and will be replaced with an additional intercontinental destination,” von Hoensbroech said, referring to Boston.

Cutting Miami services will enable the airline to upgrade daily Vienna-Chicago O’Hare services to Boeing 777-200ER from the end of March. Until now, a Boeing 767 was used on two of the 7X-weekly flights. Using the 777 will increase capacity on this route as the aircraft has close to 100 more seats than the 211-seat 767.

Austrian is also expected to reduce frequencies on the Vienna-Los Angeles route; services from Vienna to New York JFK and Newark will continue.

