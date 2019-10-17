Airlines from Australasia are gaining an increasing share of the world’s longest-range routes, thanks to the capabilities of new-generation aircraft types, according to a Boeing executive. Routes to or from Australia or New Zealand account for seven of the world’s 15 longest Boeing 787 flights, senior Boeing marketing executive Darren Hulst said during an Oct. 16 media briefing. When including routes announced but not yet launched, the Australasia share rises to 8-9 of the top ...