Atlas Air Worldwide is expanding its Boeing 777F crew, maintenance and insurance (CMI) service with DHL Express and adding a third 747F for Asiana Cargo.

Atlas’ Southern Air subsidiary was awarded operation of the first two of DHL’s new 777-200Fs, Atlas said June 4. The Purchase, New York-based company said the deal offers an opportunity for additional aircraft as DHL receives the remaining 12 777Fs it has on order.

With the two additional CMI aircraft, scheduled to begin flying in June and July, Southern Air will operate eight 777Fs for Bonn, Germany-based DHL.

Two 747-400 freighters currently operated for DHL will begin flying for other Atlas customers, the company said.

The company’s Atlas Air subsidiary will also add a third 747-400F to its operations for South Korea’s Asiana Cargo.

“Our growing partnership with Atlas Air will enable us to expand service for our customers and to pursue additional strategic opportunities,” Asiana Cargo EVP Kwang Suk Kim said.

Jack Wittman, jack.c.wittman@informa.com