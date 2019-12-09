US and other global economies might be plateauing but the 2020 outlook for US airports is positive, as strong demand and low fuel costs drive higher airline capacity, credit analysts said in a new report. Moody’s Investors Service said while US GDP growth likely will slow to 1.7% next year—down from 2.3% year-to-date—increased airline capacity growth will support increased enplanement of 3.4% in 2020, in line with 2019 levels. “The economy will be strong enough to ...