All Nippon Airways (ANA) has become the latest carrier to reduce its service to Hong Kong, as the protests in that city take a significant toll on demand.

The airline is suspending two daily flights into Hong Kong and downgauging at least one more. Other overseas airlines, including Australia’s Qantas, have cut capacity into Hong Kong. Cathay Pacific Airways has seen a substantial drop in inbound traffic and has readjusted its winter schedule in response.

“Due to the ongoing declines in passengers and cargo volume, ANA will be adjusting operations to Hong Kong International Airport through changing aircraft and ceasing flights,” the Japanese airline said. “Hong Kong is an important Asian market we have been serving for more than 30 years and we will continue to closely monitor [its] operational performance.”

ANA has canceled one of its two daily flights between Tokyo Narita Airport and Hong Kong from Dec. 1-Dec. 27, and from Jan. 5 to March 28. The carrier’s flights from Tokyo Haneda Airport to Hong Kong will be unaffected. Another flight, from Nagoya’s Chubu Centrair International Airport to Hong Kong will be suspended from Dec. 1 to Dec. 18, and again from Feb. 4 to March 28.

The airline’s flight between Osaka Kansai International Airport and Hong Kong will be downgauged from Dec. 1 to Dec. 18, and from Feb. 4 to March 28. The current Boeing 767-300ER with 202 seats will be replaced with an Airbus A320neo with 146 seats.

Adrian Schofield, adrian.schofield@informa.com