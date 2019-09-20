While Japan’s major airlines are likely to shift more international flights from Tokyo Narita Airport to the city’s Haneda Airport, the two hubs will still fulfill different roles in the carriers’ strategies. All Nippon Airways (ANA) and Japan Airlines (JAL) were granted half the 50 new daytime Haneda slots allocated by the Japanese government recently. These are to be used for international service to designated countries from March 2020, although the Japanese airlines ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"ANA, JAL to keep dual-hub strategy at Tokyo " is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.