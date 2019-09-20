While Japan’s major airlines are likely to shift more international flights from Tokyo Narita Airport to the city’s Haneda Airport, the two hubs will still fulfill different roles in the carriers’ strategies. All Nippon Airways (ANA) and Japan Airlines (JAL) were granted half the 50 new daytime Haneda slots allocated by the Japanese government recently. These are to be used for international service to designated countries from March 2020, although the Japanese airlines ...