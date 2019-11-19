Japan’s major airlines have revealed how they will use their new slots at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport, with a mix of new destinations, additional frequencies, and flights switched from Tokyo Narita Airport.

Japanese regulators have created 50 additional daytime international slots at Haneda because of airspace changes. Half of these were earmarked for Japanese airlines and the remainder for overseas carriers. The slots are eligible for use from the end of March 2020.

The government has previously announced the numbers awarded to All Nippon Airways (ANA) and Japan Airlines (JAL), and also which countries the slots must be used for. However, until now the Japanese carriers had not specified the exact routes they will serve with the new slots.

ANA will use some of its slots to introduce five new cities to its network, with flights from Haneda to Istanbul, Milan, Moscow, Stockholm, and Shenzhen, China.

Flights from Tokyo to Delhi, Houston, Los Angeles, San Jose, Seattle and Washington DC will be switched from Narita to Haneda. A second daily flight from Haneda to Sydney will be added, and there will also be two flights from Haneda to Los Angeles after the flight from Narita is switched.

ANA will also adjust its Vietnam flights by effectively shifting one of its two daily Ho Chi Minh City flights from Narita to Haneda, and its Hanoi flight from Haneda to Narita.

JAL’s new Haneda flights are generally either switching routes from Narita, or adding to existing Narita service. The carrier’s new Haneda flights are to Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Honolulu, Los Angeles and New York Kennedy in the US market, and also to Delhi, Helsinki, Moscow, Sydney, Shanghai Pudong and Dalian, China. JAL already has flights from Haneda to New York Kennedy and Shanghai Pudong.

The airline will be adding some routes at Narita, although the result of all the flight changes will be a net reduction in JAL’s Narita flight total. However, the carrier intends to restore the total to current levels by the end of its 2020 fiscal year, a spokesman said.

Adrian Schofield, adrian.schofield@informa.com