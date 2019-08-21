All Nippon Airways (ANA) will add three new international routes from Tokyo Narita Airport by the end of its fiscal year on March 31, 2020, as the Japanese carrier continues to grow its international network.

The airline is scheduled to launch flights from Narita to Perth, Australia, on Sept. 1, the only direct service on this route. ANA also plans to introduce flights from Narita to Chennai, India, on Oct. 27, 2019, and to Vladivostok, Russia, in March 2020 (2019 winter schedule).

These additions will boost the airline’s international network to 47 cities and 68 routes, including Tianjin that has only a freighter flight.

ANA will suspend its route between Nagoya, Japan, and Shanghai Pudong International Airport from Oct. 27, and will also cut frequency on its Narita-Chengdu, China route.

The airline will continue to introduce new or reconfigured aircraft onto its international routes. ANA has so far completed cabin redesign on two of its Boeing 777-300ERs, which are used on routes to London. The redesigned -300ERs will next be used on its New York routes, then Frankfurt flights.

ANA plans to deploy Boeing 787-10s on its Manila route from Oct. 27, 2019, replacing smaller 787-8s.

ANA will also begin introducing reconfigured 777-200s on its domestic network, starting with the Tokyo Haneda-Fukuoka route in November. The upgrade will be completed on eight -200s, and will include new economy and premium class seats with larger IFE screens. Economy seats will be reduced by 20 to 364, while premium seats will be increased by seven to 28.

In the cargo sector, ANA is scheduled to introduce a freighter flight from Narita to Chicago on Oct. 29. This route will be served by 777Fs, with the type already being used on the Narita-Shanghai route. ANA has received two 777Fs this year, which joined the existing freighter fleet of 767-300Fs.

