Amsterdam Schiphol has warned of ongoing flight disruption on July 25, a day after a fuel-supply fault prevented aircraft from being refueled, triggering over 400 flight cancellations.

“Due to a fault in Aircraft Fuel Supply’s system, a third-party company that controls aircraft fuel supply, planes at Schiphol couldn't be refueled yesterday. This caused a disruption in our flight schedule,” Schiphol said in an update issued on July 25.

A Schiphol spokeswoman told ATW that the fault first emerged around 1300 local time on July 24, preventing aircraft from being refuelled.

The fuel outage caused significant operational disruption, including flight delays and around 300 flight cancellations on July 24. Incoming flights were also reduced to a third of normal capacity.

At around 2100 local time on July 24, Schiphol said the system that controls the fuel supply was “cautiously and gradually” reactivated.

The spokeswoman said that as of 0900 local time on July 25, the fuel-system fault had been fully resolved, although further delays and another 100 cancellations are anticipated as operations return to normal.

There is only one fuel supplier at the airport. The spokeswoman said Schiphol is handling all media queries on that company’s behalf.

Schiphol-based KLM said a “large number” of European flights and a “limited number” of intercontinental flights have been canceled. A KLM spokeswoman said 189 flights were canceled on July 24 and a further 61 have been canceled for July 25.

“We are working very hard to make sure there are no more cancellations,” the KLM spokeswoman told ATW.

KLM has deployed extra staff to handle the disruption, which has come during a peak holiday period in Europe.

Victoria Moores victoria.moores@informa.com