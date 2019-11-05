American Airlines and Qantas have implemented their joint venture (JV) between the US, Australia and New Zealand, the companies announced in a Nov. 1 filing with the US Department of Transportation (DOT). The expanded partnership will allow the codeshare partners to increase their coordination across planning, pricing, sales and logistics. While the carriers verified that the JV has been implemented, new routes will not be launched until February 2020, when flights between Brisbane (BNE) ...
