American Airlines Boeing 787-9
American Airlines and Royal Air Maroc have submitted a joint application with the US Department of Transportation (DOT) to offer codeshare services on flights between the US and Morocco. The two carriers, which currently have an interline agreement, are applying for the codeshare authority ahead of the Moroccan flag carrier’s planned entry into the oneworld alliance in the 2020 first quarter. “Our goal is to offer customers additional options to reach more destinations in ...
