American Airlines Boeing 787-9
American Airlines has returned 14 weekly frequencies it used for flights between Chicago and both Beijing and Shanghai, citing an inability to restart the economically challenging services “in the near future” after suspending them last year. “American is unable to resume its two services in the near future,” the airline told the US Department of Transportation (DOT) in a June 28 filing. “American is therefore returning its frequencies so ...
