American Airlines has announced plans to increase flying to Latin America from its Miami hub, part of an effort to shore up its position in the region following rival Delta Air Lines’ acquisition of a 20% stake in LATAM Airlines Group.

The expanded service offerings, announced Sept. 30, would see Dallas/Fort Worth-based American increase its operations from Miami to Santiago, Chile and São Paulo, Brazil beginning Winter 2020, as well as Lima, Peru, starting April 7, 2020.

The additional Santiago frequency will be American’s second to that city out of Miami, and the routes to São Paulo and Lima will be third frequencies for each city. The carrier plans to operate a Boeing 777-200 for the Santiago and São Paulo routes, and a 757 for the Lima route.

American’s expanded Latin American offerings come shortly after Delta announced its intention to acquire a 20% stake in LATAM, a move that significantly bolstered Delta’s position in the region. As part of that agreement, LATAM moved to sever its existing partnership with American and officially scrap plans for a joint venture between the companies.

“American’s leading position in Miami is something we’re … committed to maintaining,” American VP-network and schedule planning Vasu Raja said. “We have so many possibilities from our Latin American gateway and [look forward to] the opportunity to use our domestic strength to enhance our international network. We’ll continue to grow, compete and thrive in a region of the world where we have a long history and a bright future.”

American also announced new daily service from Boston to London Heathrow (LHR) beginning March 29, 2020, giving American and its joint business partner British Airways five daily flights from Boston to LHR. The new flight will be flown on a 777-200 and will include a peak evening departure from Boston and a new morning departure from LHR.

On the European front, American is extending seasonal flying dates on routes between New York JFK and Rome; Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) and Dublin; and Chicago (ORD) and Barcelona, Spain. Those routes, which operate during the spring and summer months, will now be operating one month earlier than had been initially scheduled.

Ben Goldstein, ben.goldstein@aviationweek.com