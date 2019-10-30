Doha International Airport, which ceased commercial operations in 2014, will reopen to accommodate the additional traffic expected when Qatar hosts the 2022 World Cup, Qatar Airways Group CEO Akbar Al Baker said. “The reopening of Doha airport will deliver another 10 million passengers,” Al Baker told ATW on the sidelines of the Trinity Forum airport commercial revenue conference in Doha. “We are already activating. In 2020 and 2021 the airport will get a full ...
