Lufthansa will launch 5X-weekly Frankfurt-Ottawa Airbus A340-300 service, starting May 16, 2020. Ottawa will be the fourth Canadian city for Lufthansa, in addition to Montréal, Toronto and Vancouver.

Russia’s S7 Airlines will start Moscow Domodedovo-Milan (Italy) Airbus A320 service from Dec. 25. The carrier will operate up to 7X-weekly flights.

Yakutia Airlines will begin 2X-weekly Moscow Vnukovo-Novokuznetsk Boeing 737-800 domestic service and weekly Kazan-Yakutsk Boeing 737-700 flights from Oct. 27.

NordStar Airlines will perform weekly Norilsk-Ufa-Baku (Azerbaijan) Boeing 737-800 flights from Oct. 27 through March 28, 2020.

IrAero Airline launched 3X-weekly Moscow Domodedovo-Saratov flights. It will start 2X-weekly St. Petersburg-Karshi (Uzbekistan) flights from Oct. 3. Both services will use Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft.

Ural Airlines will begin weekly Yekaterinburg-Vladivostok Airbus A320neo domestic flights from Nov. 18.

Uzbekistan Airways will resume weekly Tashkent (Uzbekistan)-Phuket (Thailand) Boeing 767 service from Jan. 15, 2020.

Kazakhstan’s FlyArystan will start 3X-weekly Nur-Sultan-Semey Airbus A320 domestic service from Oct. 4.