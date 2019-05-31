Virgin Atlantic Cargo will launch daily London Heathrow-Mumbai Boeing 787-9 services, from Oct. 27.

Ukraine International Airlines will begin Kyiv-Sanya (Hainan Island, China) Boeing 767-300 service from June 4.

Turkish Airlines will start 4X-weekly Istanbul-Osaka Kansai (Japan) services from April 14, 2020. Flights will be increased to 5X-weekly from June 8. Turkish will increase its current daily Istanbul-Tokyo Narita service to 10X-weekly from April 13, 2020 and will become 11X-weekly from June onward.

SunExpress, the joint venture between Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines, will launch direct Antalya-Prague service from June 11.

Qatar Airways launched 3X-weekly Doha-Izmir Airbus A320 services, and resumed direct seasonal services from Doha to Bodrum and Antalya.

Aeroflot Airline starts daily Krasnodar-Simferopol (Crimea) Boeing 737 service from June 2.

Russia’s S7 Airlines starts domestic 2X-weekly Novosibirsk-Udachny, Yakutia Embraer E170 service from June 3. S7 will also begin 2X-weekly Novosibirsk-Voronezh service from June 1 and 2X-weekly Krasnoyarsk-Nizhnevartovsk service from June 4, both using an E170.

RusLine starts 2X-weekly Yekaterinburg-Voronezh CRJ200 service from June 7.

Rossiya Airlines resumed 6X-weekly St. Petersburg-Gelendzhik Airbus A320 service after a two-year break.

Russia’s Royal Flight Airline started scheduled weekly Moscow Sheremetyevo-Taipei Boeing 767-300 service.

Greek carrier Ellinair resumed 2X-weekly Thessaloniki-Yekaterinburg Airbus A320 service.