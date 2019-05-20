Atran Airlines, the Russian air express carrier within Volga-Dnepr Group, introduced weekly Hangzhou (China)-Riga (Latvia) Boeing 737-800BCF service.

Aeroflot LCC subsidiary Pobeda will begin seasonal 2X-weekly Kazan-Antalya service, from June 2 to Sept. 27; 4X-weekly Moscow Vnukovo-Bodrum from June 6 to Sept 29; 3X-weekly Moscow Vnukovo-Dalaman; and 2X-weekly Perm-Antalya from June 1 to Sept. 28. All flights will use the Boeing 737-800 fleet.

Russia’s S7 Airlines will launch 2X-weekly Irkutsk-Bratsk Embraer E170 service; 5X-weekly Irkutsk-Krasnoyarsk E170 service; and 2X-weekly Irkutsk-Magadan Airbus A320neo service, all from June 2.

Air Tanzania will operate 3X-weekly Dar-es-Salaam-Johannesburg (South Africa) Boeing 787-8/Airbus A220-300 services from June 28; and will resume flights to India with 3X-weekly Dar-es-Salaam-Mumbai Boeing 787-8 services from July 17.

RwandAir will launch 3X-weekly Kigali-Guangzhou (China) Airbus A330 services from June 18.

South African Airways will begin 3X-weekly Johannesburg-Guangzhou (China) Airbus A340-300 services from Sept. 18.

El Al Israeli Airlines will launch seasonal weekly Tel Aviv-Las Vegas Boeing 787 services, from June 14, under a codeshare agreement with Alaska Airlines. El Al also began 3X-weekly Tel Aviv-San Francisco Boeing 787 services under the codeshare.