S7 Airlines will launch 3X-weekly Irkutsk-Talakan Embraer E170 service from June 3. The carrier will begin up to 5X-weekly Irkutsk-Ulan-Ude Embraer E170 service from June 2; and weekly Novosibirsk-Batumi (Georgia) Airbus A320neo flights from June 5.

Utair Aviation is developing its domestic network from Khanty-Mansiysk. Beginning in summer 2019, the carrier will start 3X-weekly Ufa; and 2X-weekly Omsk and Kogalym ATR 72 service.

Yekaterinburg-based Ural Airlines will launch weekly Samara-Tashkent (Uzbekistan) from April 2 and Samara-Baku (Azerbaijan) service from April 5, using Airbus A320 family aircraft.

IrAero Airline will launch 3X-weekly Nizhny Novgorod-St. Petersburg Sukhoi Superjet 100 service from April 19.

TAP Portugal will begin 3X-weekly Lisbon-Conakry (Guinea) services, starting July 3.

Ethiopian Airlines will launch 3X-weekly Addis Ababa-Istanbul service from April 1.

Hawaiian Airlines will add a third daily Honolulu (HNL)-San Francisco (SFO) service, using an Airbus A321neo, from Oct. 16. The new service augments daily SFO-HNL and Maui’s Kahului (OGG) A330 service.