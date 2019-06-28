Danish regional carrier Great Dane Airlines launched twice-weekly Aalborg-Edinburgh Embraer ERJ195 service.

JetBlue Airways will begin 3X-weekly New York JFK-San Jose (SJO) Airbus A320 service from Nov. 1. The New York-based also begins 3X-weekly seasonal New York JFK-Guadeloupe’s Pointe-à-Pitre A320 service in February 2020.

United Airlines will launch a second daily nonstop flight between San Francisco and Hong Kong from Oct. 26.

Hawaiian Airlines will start 4X-weekly Fukuoka, Japan-Honolulu Airbus A330 service from Nov. 26.

Ethiopian Airlines will launch 3X-weekly Addis Ababa-Bossaso (Somalia)-Garowe (Somalia) service from July 15.

Air Tanzania begun 4X-weekly Johannesburg (JNB)-Dar es Salaam Airbus A220/Boeing 787 services.