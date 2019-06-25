LOT Polish Airlines launched 4X-weekly Warsaw-Miami, Florida Boeing 787 service.

JetBlue Airways will begin twice-weekly Boston-Steamboat Springs, Colorado (HDN) and twice-weekly Fort Lauderdale, Florida-HDN service, both from Dec. 14.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines launched 3X-weekly Amsterdam-Las Vegas, Nevada Boeing 787-9 service.

American Airlines launched weekly seasonal Dallas/Fort Worth-Santo Domingo Boeing 737-800 service through Aug. 17; and weekly year-round Charlotte Douglas-Santo Domingo Airbus A320 service.

Ukraine International Airlines launched daily Izmir-Kyiv Boeing 737-800/Embraer E145-E190 services.

Etihad Airways will launch 4X-weekly Abu Dhabi-Salalah Airbus A320 services from July 2-Aug. 31. Etihad will also offer seasonal 4X-weekly Abu Dhabi-Alexandria (Egypt) Airbus A320 service from July 2-Aug. 31.

Chicago-based United Airlines will codeshare with New Delhi-based Vistara from Dec. 5. Pending government approval, United will put its UA code on more than 20 Vistara flights via Mumbai and New Delhi throughout India.

Istanbul-based Turkish Airlines and LOT Polish Airlines are expanding their codeshare cooperation. Turkish will add its TK code on LOT domestic flights from Warsaw to Krakow, Gdansk, Szczecin, Poznan, Wroclaw, Katowice and Rzeszow. LOT will place its LO code on Turkish Airlines flights from Istanbul to Ankara, Izmir, Adana, Antalya and Dalaman in Turkey, as well to Bahrain, Beirut (Lebanon), Baghdad (Iraq), Dubai, Kuwait, Amman (Jordan), Budapest (Hungary), Cairo (Egypt) and Johannesburg (South Africa).