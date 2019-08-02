Kazakhstan flag carrier Air Astana and Russia’s S7 Airlines have a codeshare agreement on services between the two countries. S7’s code is added to Air Astana flights from its hubs at Nur-Sultan and Almaty to S7 hubs Novosibirsk and St. Petersburg. Air Astana’s code is on S7 services from Nur-Sultan and Almaty to Novosibirsk.

Turkish Airlines will launch 3X-weekly Istanbul-Libreville (Central Africa)-Pointe-Noire (Congo) service Oct. 24.

LOT Polish Airlines will begin 3X-weekly Budapest-Seoul Boeing 787-8 service Sept. 22.

Ethiopian Airlines will start 4X-weekly Addis Ababa-Bengaluru, India from Oct. 27.

Turkish Airlines and Bangkok Airways have a new codeshare partnership. ​Codeshare flights operated by Bangkok Airways covers 16 roundtrip routes, both domestic and international: Bangkok-Chiang Mai, Bangkok-Chiang Rai, Bangkok-Lampang, Bangkok-Sukhothai, Bangkok-Trat, Bangkok-Samui, Bangkok-Phuket, Bangkok-Krabi, Samui-Phuket, Bangkok-Danang, Bangkok-Phu Quoc, Bangkok-Yangon, Bangkok-Mandalay, Bangkok-Nay Pyi Taw, Bangkok-Vientiane and Bangkok-Luang Prabang. In addition, two more roundtrip routes, Bangkok-Phnom Penh and Bangkok-Siem Reap, subject to government approval.

Air Serbia began twice-weekly Budapest-Niš (Serbia) Airbus A319 service.

Etihad Airways launched 4X-weekly Abu Dhabi-Lagos Boeing 787-9 service.

Pobeda Airlines will begin 4X-weekly Moscow Vnukovo-Dubai Boeing 737-800 service from Oct. 25; and 3X-weekly Moscow-Eilat (Israel) 737-800 service from the winter 2019-2020 schedule.