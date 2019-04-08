Hawaiian Airlines launched 5X-weekly Honolulu-Boston service.

Wizz Air will launch daily London Gatwick-Gdansk service from June 15; and 3X-weekly Birmingham-Krakow service from Sept. 17.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines began 3X-weekly Amsterdam-Boston Airbus A330-300 service.

IAG LCC Level began 6X-weekly Hamburg-Vienna Airbus A320 service.

American Airlines launched daily Munich-Charlotte, North Carolina Airbus A330 service and daily seasonal Philadelphia-Edinburgh (Scotland) service through Oct. 26.

Ryanair began twice-weekly Hamburg-Zadar (Croatia) and 3X-weekly Hamburg-Krakow Boeing 737-800 service.

Russia’s Nordwind Airlines will launch 2X-weekly Moscow Sheremetyevo-Jeddah Boeing 737-800 service from May 28.

S7 Airlines starts weekly Vladivostok-Taipei (Taiwan) Airbus A320 service from May 24.

Rossiya Airlines resumed Moscow Sheremetyevo-Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky service. The airline performs 2X-weekly Boeing 777-300ER flights.

Azimuth Airline started 2X-weekly Krasnodar-Chelyabinsk Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ100) service. The carrier will perform 3X-weekly Rostov-on-Don-Astrakhan and 2X-weekly Rostov-on-Don-Vladikavkaz SSJ100 service from May 1 through the end of October.

IrAero Airline will launch 2X-weekly Zhukovsky-Anapa SSJ100 domestic service from June 2.

Russia’s regional carrier KrasAvia starts 2X-weekly Krasnoyarsk-Barnaul domestic service from April 27. The flights will be performed with Let L-410 and Antonov An-24.

Pegas Fly launches weekly Moscow Sheremetyevo-Guangzhou (China) Boeing 767-300 service from April 20.

Tbilisi-based Georgian Airways launched 2X-weekly Tbilisi-Ufa (Russia) Embraer E-190 service through Oct. 27.

Georgian Myway Airlines starts 3X-weekly Tbilisi-Zhukovsky Boeing 737-800 service from April 26; it will add fourth frequency from July 1.