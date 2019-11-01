Seeing increased demand between Singapore-Kuala Lumpur (KUL), AirAsia Group plans to add two more daily flights, this time using the Airbus A330-300.

The widebody aircraft belongs to the LCC’s long-haul subsidiary AirAsia X, which will add 377 more seats per sector, an increase of 197 seats. Currently, all 9X-daily Singapore-KUL services are flown with the group’s A320, which seats 180 passengers.

This year, the LCC has carried over 1 million passengers on Singapore-KUL sector—24% are Singapore passport holders—and recorded a 4% year-on-year increase.

“As part of the effort to ease overwhelming demand, AirAsia [is doubling] up the seating capacity with the addition of close to 400 seats per day through the operation of its widebody aircraft,” AirAsia said in a statement.

This announcement also comes a day after Singapore and Malaysia Airlines announced a partnership agreement that will see revenue sharing service between the two cities.

