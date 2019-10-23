Air New Zealand plans to launch nonstop flights to New York and end its long-running Los Angeles-London service in October 2020.

The airline has previously discussed plans to add New York to its US gateways. In its latest announcement, the airline said it will operate 3X-weekly Auckland-New York Newark service using Boeing 787-9s from October next year. New York Newark is a hub for the carrier’s Star Alliance partner United Airlines.

“Visitor growth to New Zealand is strongest from North America and performance of our new service to Chicago is exceeding expectations,” Air New Zealand acting CEO Jeff McDowall said. “New York has been an aspiration for Air New Zealand for some time and withdrawal from the Atlantic [Los Angeles-London route] will free up aircraft capacity to make this milestone a reality.”

The flight time for the New York route will be 15 hr. 40 min. northbound and 17 hr. 40 min. southbound. The 14,178 km (7,656 nm.) route will be Air New Zealand’s longest nonstop flight and the fifth longest in the world by distance, the airline said.

Air New Zealand will use its latest configuration 787s, with 275 seats. This “Code 2” version has fewer seats than most of its 787s because of a reduction of 55 seats in economy but more in business premium and premium economy. The version is already used on the carrier’s flights to Chicago, which were launched in November 2018.

Earlier this year the airline ordered eight additional 787s with GE Aviation GEnx-B engines instead of the Rolls-Royce Trent 1000s on its current fleet. The GE engines are expected to yield greater range. The new orders are for 787-10s, but some can be switched to the -9 version. Deliveries are set to begin in 2022.

The Los Angeles-London route being cut is an extension of Air New Zealand’s current Auckland-Los Angeles service, which will be unaffected. The carrier uses 777-300ERs for the London leg, and ending the route will allow those aircraft to be redeployed to other parts of the network, including the Houston route, McDowall said.

Air New Zealand has flown to London since 1982, selling it as a one-stop service from Auckland but also taking on significant traffic for the Los Angeles-London leg. Market dynamics, however, have affected the performance of the route in recent years, McDowall said. There are now twice as many ways to fly between New Zealand and London compared to a decade ago, he said. In the transatlantic market, “Air New Zealand lacks the home market advantages and scale of the North American and European airlines we’re up against,” McDowall said.

Air New Zealand will close its London cabin crew base, affecting 130 staff. The airline also has about 25 people in its London sales office and ground team. The airline said it will still maintain a “sales, marketing and cargo presence” in London. Air New Zealand will work with unions and employees assist people losing their roles, “including opportunities in other areas of the airline.”

Adrian Schofield, adrian.schofield@informa.com