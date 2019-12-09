Air Malta plans to introduce two Airbus A321XLRs to its fleet in 2024 enabling the airline to launch its first long-haul services.

“An India connection is important if the local economy is to continue to grow,” Air Malta chairman Charles Mangion told ATW on the sidelines of the CAPA World Aviation Outlook Summit in Malta Dec. 5. “We need more people.” The carrier also considers launching services to New York to create a connection for the Maltese diaspora and take advantage of growing interest by US tourists.

Air Malta currently has a fleet of 10 A320s; three of them are A320neos. The airline plans to introduce two more A320neos over the short- to medium-term seeking to phase out the A320ceos over time.

The A321XLRs are to be sourced from Malta Medair, another carrier owned by the Maltese government. Malta Medair currently has one A320.

Air Malta has been making losses for many years and received a capital injection by its sole owner, the Maltese government in 2016. In line with state aid rules the airline cannot receive more state money until 2026. Air Malta has made a small profit in its last financial year as it moved from contracting to growth mode. While demand has grown fast with the local economy booming and tourist arrivals up, Air Malta also faces stronger competition than in the past, particularly from low-cost carriers.

Ryanair subsidiary Malta Air has 23 Boeing 737-800s, according to Aviation Week Fleet Data Services, six of which are based on the island.

