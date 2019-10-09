Air France-KLM chief executives say it is too early to see how the new strategic cooperation between Delta Air Lines and Chile’s LATAM Airlines will affect the SkyTeam alliance and its member-partners. On Sept. 27, Delta agreed to buy a 20% stake in oneworld alliance member LATAM Airlines to expand its presence on routes between the Americas. “This is too early to judge,” KLM CEO Pieter Elbers told journalists Oct. 7 in Amsterdam. “Lots of work [has ...