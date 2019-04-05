Air France and KLM have signed a commercialization agreement with Greek regional airline Sky Express that will allow the three airlines to boost their cooperation between Paris, Amsterdam and the Greek islands, Air France said in a statement.

Air France-KLM has been seeking to boost alliances and partnerships to help improve the competitiveness of the airline group amid tough competition in the European airline industry.

Under the agreement customers can now book return journeys from Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport or Amsterdam Schiphol Airport to 24 Greek destinations served by Sky Express with a connection through Athens.

The 24 routes offered from Paris and Amsterdam are: Alexandroupolis, Astypalea, Cephalonia, Chios, Corfu, Kythira, Ioannina, Heraklion, Kalymnos, Karpathos, Kos, Ikaria, Chania, Lemnos, Milos-Plaka, Mykonos, Mytilini, Naxos, Paros, Samos, Santorini, Skiathos, Syros and Zakynthos.

Customers can check their bags in for the entire journey and use the Sky Express lounge at Athens airport, Air France said.

Patrick Roux, head of alliances at Air France-KLM said: “In associating ourselves with Sky Express, our customers benefit from the strength of the national Greek network from this summer from our two main hubs. With this new interline agreement we are once again confirming the agility of our network and we intend to make our customers’ travel experience easier thanks to simplified transfers, extra services and a more advantageous fare offering.”

Air France offers 39 flights per week to Athens operating an Airbus A319 while KLM operates 14 times a week to Athens from Amsterdam Schiphol using a Boeing 737.

The 24 Sky Express destinations from Athens are served by 48-seat ATR 42 and 70-seat ATR 72 aircraft.

Helen Massy-Beresford, helen.massy-beresford@aviationweek.co.uk