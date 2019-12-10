Air France-KLM will enhance its partnership with Australian flag carrier Qantas, adding more codeshares with LCCs Jetstar Airways and Jetstar Asia flights.

The two airline groups said that as of Dec. 9, members of Air France-KLM’s Flying Blue loyalty program will be able to earn miles and XP (experience points), as well as spend miles on Qantas flights. Flying Blue elite members will also have access to additional benefits, such as priority airport services and additional checked baggage allowance on Qantas flights.

By the end of December, both Air France and KLM plan to launch a codeshare cooperation with Qantas Group airlines JetStar Airways and Jetstar Asia, connecting respectively in Denpasar and Singapore, opening up more travel options to Southeast Asia and Australia.

Connecting in Singapore from Amsterdam or Paris, Air France and KLM will place their codes on 12 additional destinations operated by Jetstar Asia: Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam; Denpasar, Medan and Surabaya, Indonesia; Phnom Penh and Siem Reap, Cambodia; Kuala Lumpur and Penang, Malaysia; Phuket, Thailand; Yangon, Myanmar; and Darwin, Australia.

During the winter 2019 season, KLM plans to implement codeshares with Jetstar Airways, providing flights beyond Denpasar to four Australian destinations: Adelaide, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney, the Franco-Dutch airline group said.

Also in December 2019, Air France, KLM and Qantas will extend their codeshare to flights connecting in Bangkok, on top of the existing codeshare via Singapore and Hong Kong, and providing a third route to connect Amsterdam and Paris with Sydney, Air France-KLM said. The two airline groups said they were continuing to explore opportunities, including potential cooperation with airport lounges.

Air France-KLM CEO Ben Smith said, “By combining our powerful European brands, Air France and KLM, with the Qantas Group as a strong partner in Australia, we are able to offer more options to our customers travelling to Australia and to Southeast Asia, while reinforcing the value proposition of our loyalty program.”

Helen Massy-Beresford, helen.massy-beresford@aviationweek.co.uk