Air France and New Caledonia-based Aircalin have renewed their codeshare agreement for five years.

The airlines offer daily service between Paris and Noumea, the capital of New Caledonia, a French territory in the South Pacific, with additional frequencies during peak periods and optimized connections at Tokyo Narita and Osaka Kansai airports.

“Since 2000, Air France and Aircalin have been developing their cooperation in an aim to offer a sustainable response to customers traveling between New Caledonia, metropolitan France and Europe. For close to 20 years, some 60,000 passengers have been carried each year thanks to this partnership,” the airlines said Oct. 24. “The arrival in the Aircalin fleet of two new latest-generation Airbus A330neos equipped with inflight Wi-Fi reinforces the partners' commercial proposal on their jointly operated routes.”

Aircalin operates a long-haul fleet of two A330neos, following a fleet renewal aimed at boosting its own business as well as tourism in New Caledonia. The airline’s regional network is served by two A320s, which will be replaced by two A320neos in 2020 and 2021. The airline also operates two DHC-6 Twin Otters on its domestic network between the islands of Wallis and Futuna.

Aircalin’s other destinations from Noumea are Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney (Australia); Auckland (New Zealand); Nadi (Fiji); Port Vila (Vanuatu); Papeete (French Polynesia); and Osaka and Tokyo (Japan). The airline carried 411,000 passengers in 2018

Helen Massy-Beresford, helen.massy-beresford@aviationweek.co.uk