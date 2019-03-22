Air China plans to strengthen its Paris-Beijing operation by adding a third daily flight between the two cities from March 2020, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC).

The intended aircraft type has not been disclosed.

Air France also flies twice a day on the route—using Beijing Capital International Airport, as Air China does.

But the opening of Beijing Daxing International Airport, scheduled for Sept. 30, will be followed by China Eastern Airlines commencing a daily service to Paris, industry sources said earlier.

This is an unusual intrusion on a strong route departing from a Chinese state airline’s home city. The CAAC has presumably allowed this to happen because it is prioritizing building up activity at Daxing International.

With a third pair of daily departure and arrival times, Air China will give China Eastern less opportunity to draw traffic to the Daxing International service.

Bradley Perrett, perrett@aviationweek.com

Research by Ryan Wang