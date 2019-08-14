Air Canada Airbus A220-300
Air Canada will deploy its initial Airbus A220-300s on two new routes that support its long-term strategies of growing transborder revenues and driving more intercontinental connecting traffic through its hubs. The Canadian flag carrier’s A220s will enter service May 4, 2020, on daily routes between Montreal and Seattle (Washington state) as well as Toronto and San Jose, California. Both routes will be daily and year-round—which no other carrier is offering in the ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Air Canadaâ€™s first A220 routes to support transborder market growth" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.