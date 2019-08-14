Air Canada will deploy its initial Airbus A220-300s on two new routes that support its long-term strategies of growing transborder revenues and driving more intercontinental connecting traffic through its hubs. The Canadian flag carrier’s A220s will enter service May 4, 2020, on daily routes between Montreal and Seattle (Washington state) as well as Toronto and San Jose, California. Both routes will be daily and year-round—which no other carrier is offering in the ...