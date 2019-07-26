Air Belgium plans to resume scheduled flights in December with twice-weekly service to two destinations in the French Caribbean.

The startup had initially operated scheduled flights between Brussels South Charleroi Airport and Hong Kong but suspended the service in October 2018, and in March said it was shelving plans to resume the route. Since the Hong Kong suspension, the carrier has operated on behalf of other airlines under wet-lease arrangements.

Now Air Belgium is set to launch scheduled Airbus A340-300 flights from Charleroi to Fort-de-France, Martinique, and Pointe-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe, from Dec. 7, according to posts on its Facebook page and the airline’s booking website.

The airline is also considering routes to Miami, Florida, and Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, according to the Belgian L´Echo newspaper.

The airline operates four A340-300s. One is currently in service for British Airways as BA copes with disruptions caused by problems with the Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines in its Boeing 787-9s.

Air Belgium did not respond to a request for comment.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at