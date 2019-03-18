Air Belgium said it would not be resuming scheduled flights from Brussels Charleroi Airport to Hong Kong by March 31 as expected, in a setback to the startup airline’s expansion plans, which also include offering flights to mainland China.

“A painful decision, but reasonable given the current market conditions,” the airline said in a March 14 statement. “However, Air Belgium will carry on with its development projects to China and to the Americas.”

The airline, which operates a fleet of four Airbus A340-300s in three class configuration, said it would contact passengers with a reservation to refund them.

CEO Niky Terzakis said: “The economical and operational conditions are not met to viably resume the service. It is a painful decision to make, but a reasonable one when it comes to preserving our development capabilities and assuring continued full employment.”

Air Belgium said it was flying on behalf of legacy airlines “with success” and increasing its workforce. By the end of this month, Air Belgium will have carried more than 200,000 passengers, it added.

Air Belgium plans to serve two destinations in mainland China from Brussels-Charleroi this summer and is also finalizing plans to start service to the Americas by next winter.

For these, Air Belgium has obtained the required approvals and access permits from the different American and Canadian authorities, it said. “Further communications regarding these developments and upcoming projects will follow in due time.”

Helen Massy-Beresford, helen.massy-beresford@aviationweek.co.uk