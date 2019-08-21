Air Belgium is increasing routes to the French Caribbean, adding two transatlantic destinations, and making a comeback to China.

On Dec. 7, Air Belgium plans to resume scheduled Airbus A340-300s flights with twice-weekly Brussels South Charleroi-Fort-de-France; Martinique-Pointe-à-Pitre; and Guadeloupe-Charleroi services.

“We are seriously considering increasing capacity by eventually operating two separate straight rotations from Charleroi to Fort-de-France and to Pointe-à-Pitre. We are being encouraged by the market to do so,” a spokesperson told ATW.

In addition to services to the French Caribbean, the spokesman said Air Belgium is “indeed considering a further two transatlantic destinations. These would be disclosed in due time.”

The startup had initially operated scheduled flights between Brussels South Charleroi Airport and Hong Kong, but suspended the service in October 2018. In March, the airline said it was shelving plans to resume the route.

However, the Air Belgium spokesperson said the carrier remains committed to operate scheduled services to China as of summer 2020. Since the Hong Kong suspension, Air Belgium has operated on behalf of other airlines.

“We will be continuing to offer ACMI services throughout 2020,” the spokesperson said.

The airline operates a fleet of four A340-300s in a three-class configuration.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at