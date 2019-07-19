Aeromexico is leaning on its government to reverse a decision that grants Dubai-based Emirates Airline fifth-freedom rights between Mexico City and Barcelona, and is pledging to emphasize its own new service on the route to demonstrate its commitment, CEO Andrés Conesa said. “We are allocating our best products on our daily service to Barcelona,” Conesa said of the route Aeromexico started last month and flies with Boeing 787-8s or -9s. “We’re canceling the ...