Aeroflot and Vietnam Airlines are set to begin codesharing on routes in Russia and Vietnam, Aeroflot said June 11.

The agreement includes Aeroflot routes from Moscow Sheremetyevo to Hanoi/Ho Chi Minh City and domestic flights from Moscow to St. Petersburg, Ufa and Krasnodar; as well as Vietnam Airlines routes from Hanoi to Moscow and domestic flights from Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City, Phu Quoc, Nha Trang, and from Ho Chi Minh City to Phu Quoc, Nha Trang.

On several of the routes codesharing will begin July 1.

The two SkyTeam alliance members signed an MOU for strategic cooperation in September 2018.

From July 2, Vietnam Airlines, which performs 3X-weekly Hanoi-Moscow Boeing 787-9 service, will move its operations from Moscow Domodedovo to Sheremetyevo airport. The decision was made because of the “transfer services, speed and flexibility at the fastest-growing Russian airport and its status as the main hub for SkyTeam member airlines,” Aeroflot said in a statement.

Vietnam Airlines has carried 1.6 million passengers between Vietnam and Russia since its first flight between the countries 25 years ago.

Aeroflot performs daily service from Moscow Sheremetyevo to Hanoi and 2X-weekly flights to Ho Chi Minh City.

“In 2018, Russia was ranked as the sixth largest source of international visitors to Vietnam, with the number of arrivals predicted to increase to 1 million by 2020,” the airline said.

