Abu Dhabi International Airport’s AED10 billion ($2.7 billion) Midfield Terminal project is scheduled to open in the 2019 fourth quarter after several delays.

Abu Dhabi Airports conducted a full operational trial of the Midfield Terminal Complex (MTC) June 30 as a part of the ongoing operational readiness and airport transfer (ORAT) process.

The trials, which were designed to test the new building’s capacity and facilities, involved more than 800 volunteers, including two Etihad Airways aircraft—one Airbus A330-200 and one A330-300.

The A330s simulated performing a full 80-min. turnaround, which included the loading of catering products, refueling and conducting checks on the aircraft ahead of takeoff.

Volunteers simulated passengers arriving and transiting through the terminal, boarding and disembarking the aircraft, passing through customs and immigration, utilizing concierge services, and departing from the terminal.

Abu Dhabi Airports Bryan Thompson CEO said: “Trials are an important step in the delivery of the MTC project, as we safely and securely assess the terminal’s operational capacities and processes. Through conducting trials of this scale and fully assessing the results, we will make sure that passengers enjoy an efficient and smooth journey through the MTC from the very first day of operation.”

The MTC is designed to handle more than 8,500 people per hour.

The terminal, one of the largest in the region, has a baggage handling system that can process almost half-a-million bags a day.

MTC will increase overall capacity of the Abu Dhabi airport from the current 20 million passengers per year to more than 45 million.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at