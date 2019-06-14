Switzerland’s Germania Flug AG has rebranded as Chair Airlines, effective July 1.

The airline currently operates out of Zurich with three 150-seat Airbus A319s; it employs 150 staff.

Germania Flug AG has operated at Zurich Airport since 2014 and was part of the Germania Group. The airline was a subsidiary of Berlin-based leisure carrier Germania, which filed for bankruptcy protection Feb. 4 and halted operations. Germania had a 40% stake in Germania Flug.

Chair Airlines is 50.01% owned by Schweizer Albex Aviation AG and 49.99% owned by Polish charter airline Enter Air, which bought a stake in Germania Flug in early March.

“We have used the challenging situation over the past few months to prepare for our relaunch,” Chair CCO and supervisory board member Urs A. Pelizzoni said in a statement.

According to Pelizzoni, Chair was chosen for the name, first, because “it represents the seat that you book on one of our flights. Second, with different colors used for the letters [red for ‘ch’ and blue for ‘air’] in the new logo, the name also represents our Swiss heritage.”

Germania Flug AG has been undergoing an intensive transformation since the beginning of the year. All operations, as well as the booking platform and numerous workflows and processes have been reviewed, modified and overhauled.

“Our relaunch is more than just a rebranding—it is a rebirth,” Pelizzoni said.

The airline has also retained its service concept—meaning that all taxes and fees, soft drinks, and a snack or hot meal are still included in the price of the flight. The Flex and Flex Plus tariffs also include one piece of hold baggage; in the Basic tariff, luggage can be added for a surcharge.

Chair cooperates with tour operators and travel agencies, including the sale of individual seats as well as subcharter, ACMI and ad-hoc activities.

The network includes Mediterranean destinations in Europe and North Africa, as well as Beirut (Lebanon), Ohrid (Macedonia), Prishtina (Kosovo) and Skopje (Macedonia). The range of flight destinations will be further expanded in the future.

The management team also includes CEO René Allemann, CFO Anri Fontanive and CIA and supervisory board member Shpend Ibrahimi.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at