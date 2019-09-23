The CEO of insolvent French airline XL Airways has appealed to Air France to save the carrier, saying it could boost the group’s long-haul LCC offerings.

Citing “great financial difficulties,” XL declared insolvency and stopped selling tickets Sept. 19.

In a Sept. 22 interview with French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche that was also posted on the airline’s website, CEO Laurent Magnin said XL could avoid liquidation by joining Air France.

“Air France could move. [Air France-KLM] CEO Ben Smith has the power. He should bring XL into Air France,” Magnin said. “In 12 months we could define a plan and become the Air France group’s ‘sniper’ on low-cost long-haul.”

Magnin said XL had held long-running negotiations on a similar move with previous Air France-KLM CEO Jean-Marc Janaillac, but the plan was derailed by Janaillac’s departure.

Air France declined to comment.

In the interview, Magnin also hit out at French politicians, accusing them of favoring rail transport over aviation for decades, harming the sector with excessive taxes.

But he blamed the airline’s current woes on competition from Norwegian Air Shuttle on flights to the US, as well as the “yellow vest” protests in France, which he said have hurt tourism.

Magnin warned that if it proceeded toward liquidation, within a matter of days XL Airways could suffer the same fate as French leisure carrier Aigle Azur, which left thousands of passengers stranded and its 1,150 employees facing uncertainty when it went into receivership and halted flights earlier in September.

He said €35 million ($38.5 million) would be needed to save the airline, adding that a second airline collapse after Aigle Azur’s would be “unacceptable.”

Although XL said it was halting ticket sales and warned some flights could be canceled, its website shows flights, including its evening departure from Paris Charles de Gaulle to New York Newark, were still operating as of Sept. 23.

XL, which operates from Paris and other French cities to US and Caribbean destinations with a fleet of four Airbus A330s, is owned by DreamJet Participations, also the parent company of all-business class airline La Compagnie.

A commercial court was scheduled to examine XL Airways’ situation Sept. 23 and decide on the next steps for the airline, which could include liquidation.

