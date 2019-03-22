Icelandic ultra-LCC WOW Air has restarted talks with Icelandair Group after long-running negotiations with private equity fund Indigo Partners to take a stake in the rapidly expanding LCC collapsed. “The proposed investment of Indigo Partners LLC in WOW Air has been canceled by Indigo Partners,” WOW Air said in a March 21 statement. Negotiations with Icelandair have re-commenced and are expected to conclude by March 25, the airline said. Icelandair had earlier considered an ...
