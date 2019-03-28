After failing to attract investors, Icelandic ultra-LCC WOW Air ceased operations March 28.

On its website, the carrier said all flights had been canceled and advised passengers to check with other airlines for available flights. Stranded passengers may also be entitled to compensation under European Union regulations, WOW said.

The shutdown came shortly after the airline said it had won approval from bondholders to convert debt to equity in an effort to “secure the long-term sustainability of WOW Air.”

WOW Air expanded rapidly in recent years in the low-cost transatlantic market, as well as in providing services to Iceland as a destination. The airline hit financial difficulties late last year. An initial attempt by Icelandair Group to acquire WOW fell through in late November 2018, as did a second set of negotiations on March 24.

In the intervening period, US-based private equity fund Indigo Partners entered protracted negotiations with WOW Air with the intention of taking an initial 49% stake. However, Indigo withdrew from the talks shortly before the Icelandair negotiations resumed.

At the time of the shutdown, WOW’s all-Airbus fleet comprised 10 A321/321neos and an A320neo.

In late 2018, WOW cut its fleet by nearly half, returning four A330-300s to lessors and selling four A321s to Air Canada.

The airline’s closure is the latest in a series of European airline failures that include airberlin and its NIKI subsidiary, German leisure carrier Azur Air, UK-based charter airline Cello Aviation, Cyprian carrier Cobalt Air, Germania and its Bulgarian Eagle subsidiary, Nordic LCC Primera Air, Lithuania-based leisure operator Small Planet Airlines, Swiss regional carrier SkyWork Airlines and Belgian carrier VLM Airlines.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at

Alan Dron, alandron@adepteditorial.com