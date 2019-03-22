Wizz Air CEO József Váradi
Wizz Air CEO József Váradi said the Central and Eastern European LCC has no interest in airline partnerships as it has reached a scale to be competitive in the market. “Why should we create complexity? We can grow on our own,” Váradi told ATW in an exclusive interview. He said Wizz Air’s fleet of 109 aircraft is enough in terms of size and continues to grow. The LCC has one of the highest margins (13%) in the industry. Wizz Air Holdings’ market ...
