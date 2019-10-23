XL Airways ceased operations in September after becoming insolvent.
As the European summer faded, it seemed like many of its airlines were falling quicker than the autumn leaves. Industry observers have been saying for some time that more consolidation was coming, but unlike in the US—where airlines have merged—Europe has seen carriers go out of business. “There are some common threads and some differences between the airline failures this year,” Altair Advisory managing director Patrick Edmond said. Edmond divides this year’s ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Why 2019 was the final year for some of Europe’s oldest airline names." is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.