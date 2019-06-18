Portuguese wet-lease operator Hi Fly plans to grow its fleet significantly, including adding more Airbus A380s, as it anticipates a strong demand for its services to continue in the coming years. “I think we can grow a lot more. I think we could grow eventually to over 100 aircraft. This year alone we’re phasing in five aircraft,” CEO Paulo Mirpuri told ATW June 17. “Over the next 10 years we could reach 100 aircraft—probably sooner.” The traditionally ...