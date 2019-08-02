Mexico’s Volaris is pressing on with an aggressive growth strategy that relies on converting bus passengers into air travelers with low base fares, fueling its expansion with high utilization rates to keep costs down.

The ultra-LCC grew system capacity 22% last quarter, with a roughly even split between domestic—which is about 70% of its total capacity—and international expansion rates. The growth came via the addition of eight aircraft since 2018’s second quarter, as well as continued high utilization rates of about 13.1 hours per day. The airline ended the second quarter with an all-Airbus fleet of 78 aircraft—eight A319s, 41 A320ceos, 14 A320neos, 10 A321ceos and 5 A321neos, Aviation Week’s Fleet Discovery database shows.

Growth in the third quarter will be only slightly less aggressive—in the “high teens” systemwide, EVP-airline commercial and operations Holger Blankenstein said.

“What we’re doing is healthy capacity addition,” he said. “We’re increasing the utilization. We’re using our existing assets more effectively.”

The focus on smart growth has helped Volaris keep costs down. Its CASM-ex of 3.9 cents last quarter was down 4.6% year-over-year.

Quarterly traffic as measured by revenue passenger miles was up 24%, outpacing the large capacity jump.

Persuading bus passengers to fly has been key, and their primary travel motivation is visiting friends and relatives, or VFR. Low base fares remain important as well. The carrier’s 2Q per-passenger ancillary revenue jumped 10.3% to about $27, while total passenger revenue was up 10.1% to 7.1 cents.

“Volaris is intentionally keeping base fares low to stimulate demand, while pushing ancillary fees through bundling and dynamic pricing to drive unit revenue results,” Cowen & Co. analyst Helane Becker wrote in a research note.

Volaris also focuses on minimizing competition. The airline says it is the only airline option on 80 routes, which make up 25% of its capacity. Avoiding stiff competition has helped it thrive at a time when others focused on larger, established air markets and helped contribute to overcapacity.

“If you look at the transborder market, we’re also focused on the VFR niches that connect directly to the center of Mexico,” Blankenstein said. “So we do have a sizable number of routes that don’t have any direct competition in the US as well.”

A321neo delivery delays linked to the Airbus Cabin Flex customizations have not affected the carrier much. One recent delivery was about a month late, and Blankenstein said Volaris may see similar issues with a few more scheduled deliveries this year.

Sean Broderick, sean.broderick@aviationweek.com