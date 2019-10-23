Viva Aerobus, the fast-growing Mexican ultra-LCC, wants its passengers to feel like they are taking a bus trip in the air. There are good reasons for that—a quarter of its passengers have never flown before, but they have nearly all done long bus journeys. And Viva’s parent company is one of Mexico’s largest bus transport providers, with a 300 million passenger market to tap. A flight on Viva, therefore, is almost always going to be an extension of a bus ...